British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,675 at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATSGet Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,748.33 ($48.74).

Shares of LON BATS traded up GBX 61 ($0.79) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,086.50 ($40.14). 4,281,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,815.32. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.