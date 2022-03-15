British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,675 at Citigroup

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,748.33 ($48.74).

Shares of LON BATS traded up GBX 61 ($0.79) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,086.50 ($40.14). 4,281,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,815.32. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

