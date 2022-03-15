Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Raul J. Fernandez Buys 68 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $567.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

