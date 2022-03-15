Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Cut by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

AVGO stock traded up $25.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $593.43. 59,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $588.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 261 shares of company stock valued at $159,005. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.