Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 261 shares of company stock worth $159,005 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $22.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $589.86. 70,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,728. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $588.38 and a 200-day moving average of $560.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.