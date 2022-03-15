Brokerages Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.18). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aterian in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 96.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aterian in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 1,884,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

