Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.15. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 48.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000.

Shares of PODD traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.96. The company had a trading volume of 652,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 921.57 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.