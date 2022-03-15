Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of UCTT traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,157. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.