Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,507. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

