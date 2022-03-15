Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $39,337,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after acquiring an additional 385,576 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calix by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $41.01 on Friday. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

