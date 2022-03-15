Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post $467.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.81 million and the highest is $473.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $454.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,934 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 215,009 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXW opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

