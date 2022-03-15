Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 73.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 94.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $313,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,382. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $498.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.