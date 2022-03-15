Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will report sales of $262.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.26 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $257.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,847 shares of company stock valued at $160,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 304,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

