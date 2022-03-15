Brokerages Expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will report sales of $564.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.47 million. Sabre posted sales of $327.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Sabre has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

