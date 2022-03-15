Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT at C$51.78

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$39.80 and a 52 week high of C$47.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

