Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $187.71

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $131.87. 8,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

