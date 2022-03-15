Brokerages Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT at $28.56

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,540. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 13.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

