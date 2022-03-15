Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$25.45

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.95.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$25.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$30.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

