Brokers Offer Predictions for CMS Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $66.17 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

