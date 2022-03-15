Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Shares of BAM opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

