BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck Purchases 10,000 Shares

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $248,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE BRP traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 800,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth about $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BRP Group by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
