BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck Purchases 10,000 Shares

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $248,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BRP traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 800,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth about $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BRP Group by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

