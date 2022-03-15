Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

CBT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.69. 331,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.46. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 37.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 428.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.