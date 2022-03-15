Cadence Bank NA Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,088 shares of company stock valued at $123,661,296. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $269.00. 2,677,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

