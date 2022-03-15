Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 41,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.28. 31,107,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,149,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.