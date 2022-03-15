Cadence Bank NA Has $612,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -596.47 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.