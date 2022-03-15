Cadence Bank NA Sells 529 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

