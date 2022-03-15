Cadence Bank NA Takes $212,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,763,000 after buying an additional 474,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

