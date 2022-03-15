CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Cut to €2.65 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.43.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

