Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

CAL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 727,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,306. Caleres has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Caleres by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Caleres by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

