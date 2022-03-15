Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$200.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSP. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$187.79.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$164.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$115.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.65.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

