Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$200.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSP. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$187.79.
Shares of WSP stock opened at C$164.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$115.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.65.
About WSP Global (Get Rating)
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Read More
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.