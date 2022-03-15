Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Raised to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.94.

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$53.34. 227,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.03. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$51.44 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The stock has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

