Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

