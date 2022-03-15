Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 474,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,577. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

