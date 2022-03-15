Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys Shares of 175,169 GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 370,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

