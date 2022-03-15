Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after purchasing an additional 721,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 247,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,521,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.