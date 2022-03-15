Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $1.47 Million in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 24.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 92.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LFTR opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

