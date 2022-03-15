Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $1.94 Million in Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 198,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catcha Investment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 196,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Catcha Investment by 801.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 177,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHAA stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Catcha Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

