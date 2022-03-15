Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $2.35 Million in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 239,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $116,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLAC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.