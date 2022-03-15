Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $2.57 Million in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500,906 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 285,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

ITQ opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.