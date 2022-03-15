Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,936,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,126,000 after buying an additional 113,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

