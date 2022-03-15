Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 527 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

