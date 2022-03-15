Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,989,000 after purchasing an additional 296,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 203.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

COF stock opened at $133.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $121.21 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

