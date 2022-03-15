Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPLP. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $283.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.