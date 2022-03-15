CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,984 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

