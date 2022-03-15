CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of -182.24 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,158 shares of company stock worth $44,251,510. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

