CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $508,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.