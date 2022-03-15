Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

