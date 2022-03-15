Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 148.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

VRT opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

