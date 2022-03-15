Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 356 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.