Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $153.98. 98,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,542. The company has a market cap of $272.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $152.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

