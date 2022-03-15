Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,600 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 95,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,593. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

